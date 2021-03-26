NCDHHS Pilots Home Testing Program with Labcorp to Increase Access to Testing

RALEIGH — While vaccine supplies are limited, it is important North Carolinians continue practicing the 3Ws and get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19. To help reach those who are in need of testing, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Labcorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, home test collection kits to North Carolinians receiving Food and Nutrition Services and/or are disabled and experiencing barriers to getting tested.



Starting Friday, eligible North Carolina residents can request a Pixel by Labcorp™ COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kit includes test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions, and prepaid specimen return shipping materials to make mailing samples back to Labcorp for testing easy and convenient. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 24 to 48 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab. Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

The program’s initial pilot is designed to provide testing resources to individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed and are members of the following eligible populations:

Beneficiaries of North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services (formerly called the Food Stamp Program), who may have difficulty accessing existing state-funded testing sites and resources

Persons with disabilities such as cognitive/intellectual, physical and sensory, substance abuse, mental health, and other disabilities that impact their ability to access COVID-19 testing sites

Visit www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc to learn more about eligibility, see frequently asked questions, and request and receive a test kit through the pilot program.



“As a North Carolina-based company that is committed to quality healthcare for all, we are delighted to collaborate on this important initiative. We believe this program will help protect some of our most vulnerable citizens and promote health and safety in our communities,” said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics.



NCDHHS is committed to expanding access to testing across the state to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help North Carolinians protect their communities and families safe. This program represents one of many efforts the state is taking to ensure all North Carolinians can get tested for COVID-19.

The Pixel by Labcorp™ COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. It is also known as a reverse polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test or a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT).