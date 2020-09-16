NCDHHS receives funding to prevent Colorectal Cancer in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has received five years of funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to partner with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to increase colorectal cancer screenings, particularly among underserved communities in North Carolina.

“Colorectal cancer is the fourth leading cause of all cancer deaths in North Carolina, but it’s treatable and beatable if caught in early stages,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, Section Chief for Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention in the Division of Public Health. “Our aim is to remove barriers to screening and treatment for people in the higher-risk age range (50 to 75), including those who may not have access to health insurance, and move North Carolina further toward the national testing goal of screening 80 percent in every community.”

This new funding, which includes nearly $700,000 in the first year, will assist select FQHCs in improving their colorectal cancer screening systems and educating their communities on the importance of routine screenings for early detection.

The funding will also be used to provide appropriate follow-up care for uninsured or underinsured patients who have abnormal test results.

FQHCs are community-based health care centers that provide primary care services in underserved areas, including for individuals without health insurance.

FQHCs that have colorectal cancer screening rates of less than 60 percent and have at least two clinic sites will be considered for participation in the program.

The funding will be administred by the North Carolina Partnerships to Increase Colorectal Cancer Screening (NC PICCS), which includes the NCDHHS Cancer Prevention and Control Branch, the American Cancer Society, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Regular cancer screenings are critical and can be done as safely as possible following CDC and NCDHHS guidelines for health care facilities.

To learn more about NCDHHS initiatives to ease the burden of cancer in North Carolina, click here.