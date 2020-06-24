NCDHHS releases improved online applications for Medicaid and food and nutrition services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, the NC Department of Health and Human Services released improved online applications for Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services that will help both North Carolina families and county Departments of Social Services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These new applications will reduce the administrative burden for county DSS and help applicants maintain social distancing when applying for these programs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of people who need these programs, while also creating new challenges for our county partners,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard. “Improving the online application process helps everyone.”

North Carolina’s online application portal for Medicaid and FNS is called ePASS. New and updated features in ePASS include:

More efficient processing for Medicaid applications

Improved look and feel making navigation easier on multiple device types

Fewer questions and enabling applicants to only answer questions applicable to them

Personalized dashboards with important account information and notifications

Guidance placed throughout the site based on frequently asked questions

Ability to attach documents easily

Links to relevant program information

Links to paper applications and voter registration

These improvements will remain in place beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and do not impact previously submitted applications.

Questions about an existing application should still be directed to county Departments of Social Services.

To learn more about the new features of NC FAST’s ePASS upgrade, visit the Medicaid/NC Health Choice webpage or the NCDHHS Food and Nutrition Service webpage.