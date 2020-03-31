NCDHHS reports 1,498 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths across NC

Live Now
NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are reporting 1,498 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths across North Carolina.

NCDHHS is reporting that 157 are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus and 23,106 tests have been completed.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases across the state was at 935 on Saturday, 1,167 by Sunday evening and at least 1,307 on Monday.

As of Monday, there are 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pitt County.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order that took effect at 5 p.m. on Monday as the virus continues to spread across North Carolina.

