NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirms 17,129 cases of COVID-19.

The number of people currently hospitalized is 492 and 641 deaths were reported due to COVID-19.

231,547 tests have been completed over 99 counties.

