NCDHHS reports 1st COVID-19 pediatric death in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first COVID-19-associated pediatric death in North Carolina.
A child in the central part of the state died June 1 from complications associated with COVID-19 infection.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “While most COVID-19 cases in children are not severe, this is a tragic reminder for all of us that COVID-19 can be a serious illness for anyone. We want to encourage people to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings, waiting at least six feet apart and washing hands often whenever you leave home.”