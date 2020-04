NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 2,093 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths across North Carolina.

Currently, 259 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 31,598 tests have been completed across 86 counties in North Carolina.

As of Thursday, April 2 there are 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pitt County.

Across Eastern North Carolina there are 209 cases.