NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new COVID-19 case count Tuesday morning.

State-wide there are 3,221 positive cases of COVID-19 in 90 counties, according to NCDHHS.

Currently, the state is reporting 354 hospitalizations.

Approximately, over 40,000 test have been completed across the state.

