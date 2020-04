NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 3,908 cases in 91 North Carolina counties.

Currently, there are 74 deaths, 423 hospitalizations and 57,645 tests have been completed in the state.

On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper ordered new social distancing policies at open stores effective Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m.

Pitt County is reporting 58 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.