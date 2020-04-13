NCDHHS reports 4,816 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 86 deaths

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT/ WNCN) – North Carolina reported 86 total coronavirus-related deaths on Monday and 313 hospitalizations.

The number of confirmed cases jumped up since Friday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,816 Monday morning.

The state has completed 63,388 tests in 92 counties.

Pitt County County health officials are reporting 67 positive COVID-19 cases in Pitt County.

Health Officials are taking all the necessary actions to protect the community against the spread of COVID-19.

