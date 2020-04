RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina created a resource page, BBBShopLocal.org, to educate consumers on how they can continue to participate in the marketplace and support the local economy continues to build marketplace trust among consumers and businesses.

“Working with our neighboring BBB offices to be able to provide businesses the opportunity to share how they are still operating is incredibly important in these tough times,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB serving Eastern NC. “We urge consumers to use this online resource and help sustain these local businesses, which are vital to the stability of our communities and the state of North Carolina as a whole.”