NCDHHS reports 8,052 COVID-19 cases, 269 deaths

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new COVID-19 case count Friday morning.

State-wide there are 8,052 positive cases of COVID-19 in 93 counties, according to NCDHHS.

Health officials are reporting 269 deaths in North Carolina due to COVID-19.

Currently, the state is reporting 477 hospitalizations.

Approximately, over 100,000 test have been completed across the state.

Governor Roy Cooper has extended the ‘Stay at Home’ order until May 8.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.