NCDHHS reports data on COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) estimates that as of Monday, 9,115 North Carolinians with COVID-19 is likely to have recovered from their symptoms.

This data along with information about how it is calculated is posted on the COVID-19 Dashboard and will be updated weekly.

To calculate this number, NCDHHS estimates the median time for recovery from symptoms to be 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized or if hospitalization status is unknown, or 28 days for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.

Patients’ actual recovery times could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of illness. This interval was chosen based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidance, and in consultation with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state health departments.

This estimates how many people have recovered from their symptoms. It does not estimate who many cases are or are not still infectious.

To learn more and find the current weekly report on COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

Go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov to stay informed on the latest COVID-19 updates.

Health officials said, staying home is still the best way to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect Noth Carolinians and when going out, remember the 3 Ws: wear a face covering, wait at least six feet apart, wash your hands often with soap and water.