NCDHHS reports delay in daily COVID-19 numbers due to ‘technical issues’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that there will be a delay reporting the daily COVID-19 numbers due to “technical issues.”

The most recent update was provided Oct. 22 just before 12:30 p.m. Health officials posted to the website saying, “We are working to provide an update as soon as possible.”

Recent data released show that the state is up by about 15% from the average two weeks earlier — putting a daily average of cases at 2,028.

Governor Roy Cooper also announced this week that the state will stay in phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan until at least Nov. 13 due to recent upward trends in key metrics.

It was set to expire today.

With North Carolina’s COVID-19 trends moving in the “wrong direction,” NCDHHS and the N.C. Department of Public Safety sent a letter to local leaders asking them to help slow the spread of the virus by promoting the 3 Ws (Wear, Wait and Wash) and considering local actions to improve compliance with executive orders.

The letter was sent to county and municipal leaders in 36 counties that met any of the following metrics:

The county has had 300 or more new cases in the last 14 days and has been identified by the White House Task Force as a county of concern

The rate of cases is greater than 50 cases per 10,000 people

The county is one of the three most populous in the state.

This post will be updated when the data is available.

