NCDHHS reports highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the state’s highest one-day increase of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date with 2,684 new cases reported.

The department is also reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations to date, with 1,148 reported.

Anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for the virus.

If you think you may need to be tested and would like to find a nearby testing place, go to Check My Symptoms, use Find My Testing Place or find a Community Testing Event in your area.



NCDHHS also encourages people to download and use SlowCOVIDNC, the official exposure notification app for North Carolina.

SlowCOVIDNC alerts users when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

The app relies on users to anonymously submit their positive results to notify others.

The more people who download and use SlowCOVIDNC, the more we can slow the spread.



The department has issued guidance for fall-related events to help organizers and consumers minimize the risk for COVID-19 transmission.

Even in small groups of close friends or extended family, it is critical that all North Carolinians wear a face-covering whenever they are in close contact with anyone outside their immediate household.



To find out more about the response to COVID-19 in NC, visit nc.gov/covid19.

Additional data is posted on the NC COVID-19 Dashboard at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.