NCDHHS reports highest one-day increase of COVID-19 positive tests; more than 3,000 cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the state’s highest one day number of COVID-19 cases with 3,119 cases reported.

Other key metrics also increased with hospitalizations at 1,246 and the percent of tests that were positive climbing to 7.9 percent.

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together. I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best, look out for each other. Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often. We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends and neighbors from getting sick,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina’s indoor mass gathering limit will be lowered to 10 people in an effort to drive down COVID-19 metrics.

State health officials advise people to avoid travel over Thanksgiving and only gather with people in your household.

For those that do plan to travel or get together with others, NCDHHS has issued guidance outlining steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including getting tested three to four days ahead of time.

A test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not yet have symptoms. However, a test can miss some infections.

Furthermore, a negative test only gives you information for that point in time. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.

For a full list of guidance about traveling and gathering during the holidays, along with a chart outlining low, medium and high-risk activities, see the NCDHHS Interim Guidance for Thanksgiving Holiday.