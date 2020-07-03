NCDHHS reports highest one-day increase of COVID-19 positive tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the state’s highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,099 additional cases.

The state currently has a total of 70,241 cases of COVID-19 with 1,392 deaths.

Hospitalizations are also at a record high with 951 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We are seeing significant spread of the virus and it is very concerning,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “Today we have the highest reported day of new cases and hospitalizations – and that should be a warning to us all as we go into this holiday weekend. We don’t get a holiday from COVID-19. We all need to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often.”

To slow the spread of COVID-19 health officials want everyone to practice the 3 Ws – wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting six feet apart and washing your hands often.

NCDHHS is responding to the pandemic on multiple fronts, including surging testing and contact tracing resources in communities and populations that have been hardest hit by COVID-19.

Anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for COVID-19.

999, 293 test have been completed in North Carolina.

If you think you may need to be tested and would like to find a nearby testing place, go to Check My Symptoms and Find My Testing Place.

To find short-term testing events in your community, visit the Pop-Up Testing Sites webpage.

To find out more about the response to COVID-19 in NC, visit nc.gov/covid19.

Additional data is posted on the NC COVID-19 Dashboard at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

