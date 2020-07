NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,843 additional cases of COVID-19 across North Carolina bringing the state total to 66,513.

The state has completed 942, 238 COVID-19 tests.

Courtesy of NCDHHS

Currently there are seven fewer hospitalizations with a total of 901.

Courtesy of NCDHHS

1,373 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.