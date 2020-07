GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported an additional 1,346 cases of COVID-19 across North Carolina bringing the state total to 75,875.

Courtesy of NCDHHS

Currently, 989 individuals have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Courtesy of NCDHHS

1,071,290 tests have been completed and 1,420 deaths have been reported.

Courtesy of NCDHHS

Stay with 9OYS for the latest.