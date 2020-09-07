NCDHHS reports technical issues with hospitalization data; numbers on dashboard incomplete

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Since Friday, September 4, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has experienced continued technical and submission issues with hospital systems’ data.

This resulted in incomplete hospitalization data.

NCDHHS is working with all parties to resolve these issues.

Due the COVID-19 NC Dashboard displays only data that it is received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard.

NCDHHS first posted a notice on the dashboard on Friday, Sept. 4.