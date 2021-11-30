NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen to step down; Kinsley appointed next secretary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, will step down from her role with the department, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this state at such an important moment in history,” said Cohen. “I am grateful for Governor Cooper’s leadership, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished to improve the health and well-being of the state over the last five years. There is much work still to do, and I am so pleased the Governor selected Kody Kinsley to take the baton to run the next leg of this race.”

Cohen has led North Carolina through the COVID-19 pandemic after being appointed as NCDHHS secretary by Gov. Roy Cooper in January 2017.

Cooper’s office said Cohen saw the state through “some of the most challenging times in North Carolina history.”

Kody Kinsley

“Mandy Cohen has shown extraordinary leadership during her tenure and she has worked every day during this pandemic to help keep North Carolinians healthy and safe,” said Cooper. “We are stronger because of her efforts and I am enormously grateful for her service.”

Kinsley, chief deputy secretary for Health at DHHS, will take over Cohen’s position on Jan. 1, 2022.

Kinsley has served with NCDHHS for four years while overseeing the opioid epidemic. He is a Wilmington native who previously worked at the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the Obama and Trump administrations.

He received his bachelor of arts degree from Brevard College in Brevard and a master of public policy from the Goldman School at the University of California at Berkeley.

Cooper is slated to speak at 3 p.m. with members of his coronavirus task force.

