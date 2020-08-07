NCDHHS selects vendors to supervise 250+ new community health Workers in 50 counties with COVID-19 hot spots

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human today announced its selection of seven vendors to hire and manage over 250 Community Health Workers, who will be deployed in 50 targeted counties to connect North Carolinians affected by COVID-19 with needed services and support.

“Community Health Workers will bolster our statewide COVID-19 response and help North Carolinians navigate the complex impacts of this pandemic,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.

The teams of Community Health Workers will connect North Carolinians affected by COVID-19 with medical and social support, including diagnostic testing, primary care, case management, nutrition assistance and behavioral health services.

NCDHHS has selected the following vendor organizations to recruit, train and manage Community Health Workers in areas with high COVID-19-related needs:

Residents across 50 counties will receive services, with some counties receiving support from multiple vendors.

These vendors, a limited number of subcontractors and the Community Health Workers they employ will work in coordination with local health departments and COVID-19 community contact tracers to identify and assist individuals who need help accessing medical or social services, finding a safe location to isolate, or connecting with other COVID-19-related assistance.

The selected vendors will equip all Community Health Workers with personal protective equipment, including face coverings.

Vendors will also provide Community Health Workers with tablets and mobile hotspots to leverage NCCARE360, the nation’s first statewide coordinated care technology platform, which is now operational across the state. \

NCCARE360 unites individuals with traditional health care settings and organizations that address non-medical drivers of health, such as food, housing, transportation, employment, and interpersonal safety.