NCDHHS to pay for ongoing testing of nursing home staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) today took additional steps to protect nursing home residents and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic by issuing a Secretarial Order requiring biweekly staff testing and announcing continued state funding for staff testing through November.

The order mandates the existing recommendation for biweekly testing.

The Department is also deploying additional infection control support teams to support ongoing efforts to help long-term care facilities prevent and manage outbreaks.



Residents are at heightened risk for serious illness from COVID-19 and the communal nature of long-term care facilities can make it difficult to control a COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, state leaders have taken aggressive action to protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities, implementing a five point strategy focused on: prevention, staffing, testing, outbreak management and oversight.

DHHS action means that now, fewer long-term care residents are becoming sick when there is an outbreak, and outbreaks are being resolved faster.



In July, NCDHHS conducted baseline testing of residents and staff in North Carolina’s nursing homes with an expectation of completing close to 50,000 tests.

Moving forward, today’s order requires all nursing home staff to be retested for COVID-19 every other week in facilities without a confirmed case.

Existing guidance requires nursing home staff to be tested weekly if a COVID-19 case has been detected.

Facilities will be required to report all test results, and North Carolina will use federal CARES Act funding to help fund testing through November.



As a part of the oversight strategy, the department has already completed on-site infection control inspections of North Carolina’s over 400 nursing homes.

These inspections were completed one month ahead of schedule.



In addition to the new testing requirements, NCDHHS is adding ten regional infection control support teams to help long-term care facilities prevent COVID-19 transmission and manage outbreaks that do occur.

These teams will provide onsite infection prevention and control help, continuing NCDHHS’s work with long-term care facilities on implementing these protocols.



Today’s actions build on earlier measures North Carolina has taken to protect residents and staff in long-term facilities, including: