NCDHHS update COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease over weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has updated the number of COVID-19 cases in the state for Sunday.

The number of cases increased by 155 from Saturday to Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to at least 11,664 across 99 counties.

The state is now reporting two additional COVID-19 related deaths, rising the total to 422.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down to 475, 72 fewer than what was reported on Friday.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates as these numbers continue to change. Stay safe!