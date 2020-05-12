NCDMV headquarters reopens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, re-opened its headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday morning, which closed May 7 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

That employee worked in an area not open to the public.

The DMV worked closely with the Wake County Health Department, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, N.C. Department of Administration and the NCDOT Safety and Risk Management Division to implement protocols to safeguard returning employees and the workspace.

The NCDOT Facilities Office arranged for a deep cleaning by a certified contractor as directed by the county health department.

It also put in place an increased schedule of cleaning protocols in heavy contact areas, specifically the breezeway, elevators, and door handle, with those areas treated with disinfectant a minimum of four times daily.