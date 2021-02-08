NCDMV License and Theft Bureau Kicks Off Centennial Celebration

RALEIGH – To celebrate 100 years of service to the citizens of North Carolina, N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau kicked off a yearlong series of events today.

The event was a virtual presentation, honoring the 250 members of the agency with a challenge coin and a commemorative badge to be worn by sworn members for the duration of the centennial year. These items are also available for purchase by retired members to honor their years of service to the agency.

The License and Theft Bureau is dedicated to enforcing all state and federal laws which regulate motor vehicle operations, motor vehicle dealerships and safety and emission inspection stations. The bureau also conducts criminal investigations involving auto theft, driver license and ID fraud, as well as other crimes related to the DMV.

“It is my honor and privilege to recognize the centennial celebration of the division’s License and Theft Bureau, North Carolina’s first law enforcement agency,” said DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup. “With over nine million registered vehicles and seven million licensed drivers in our state, the 250 employees of the License and Theft Bureau are committed to ensuring the safety of North Carolina citizens and enforcing motor vehicle laws while maintaining the highest level of professionalism.”

Since its establishment in December 1921, originally with only six members, the agency has seen much growth in its staff and its duties. It has also adapted to various changes and endured tragedies, and had multiple achievements including:

Combatting increased theft and fraud threats with technological solutions;

Enhancing transportation safety by identifying the growth and impact of transportation-related businesses and enacting/enforcing laws and regulations associated with those businesses;

Recovering over 1,200 vehicles and property valued at over $13 million in 2019; and

Overseeing the program that licenses and enforces regulations governing state inspection stations to protect our state and nations’ air quality.

Several other events to showcase the history of the agency and celebrate its achievements over the last century are planned throughout the year. People may visit the agency’s 100th Anniversary webpage to see pictures and read articles about its history.