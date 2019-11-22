NCDMV License, Theft Bureau receives CALEA accreditation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Following a 15-month process, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, (CALEA) granted the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau accreditation status.

As part of the process, DMV’s License and Theft Bureau participated in an on-site assessment that examined all aspects of the bureau’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services to verify it met the 181 CALEA standards.

The last step was a final interview in Covington, Kentucky by members of the bureau’s leadership team with a panel of CALEA Commissioners.

The purpose of the Commission is to develop standards based on international best practices in public safety and to establish and administer the accreditation process.

The accreditation process is how a public safety agency demonstrates how it meets professionally recognized criteria for excellence in management and service delivery.

“The DMV License and Theft Bureau is a professional agency, staffed with highly-skilled personnel with the goal of organizational excellence,” said Col. Eric Copeland, director of the License and Theft Bureau. “Becoming CALEA accredited ensures our agency is following a professionally-recognized set of law enforcement standards that demonstrate to our citizens that they will receive the best service possible.”

The License and Theft Bureau, which is based in Raleigh, employs more than 195 law enforcement agents who primarily investigate vehicle theft, title fraud, driver license, and identity fraud and vehicle odometer fraud. CALEA accreditation lasts four years.

During that time, the law enforcement agency must submit annual reports, and participate in annual, remote web-based assessments to ensure the agency is complying with the accreditation standards.