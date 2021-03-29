NCDMV Online Services Expanding to Allow for State-Issued ID Card Renewals

RALEIGH — Through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Support Services Program, more than 35,000 households received relief payments, food, transportation to and from testing sites, or additional supports to help them isolate or quarantine during the pandemic.

The program — which was set to end when all available funds were spent — is winding down this month, which means no new services can be requested. As the program ends, NCDHHS is celebrating its partners and the results of this innovative initiative.

The Support Services Program launched in August in identified COVID-19 "hot spots" throughout the state, with a focus on serving historically marginalized populations, which have been hardest hit by COVID-19. Originally in 20 counties, the program expanded to 29 counties, providing assistance such as home-delivered meals and groceries, financial relief payments, COVID-related supplies (such as masks or hand sanitizer), transportation to medical or vaccine appointments, and medication delivery to individuals who needed support to be able to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19.

"Through this work, tens of thousands of North Carolinians were able to quarantine and care for themselves and their families. I am proud of my colleagues and grateful to our partners, without whom the Support Services Program would not have been successful," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "NCDHHS is committed to addressing non-medical drivers of health, including food, housing, transportation, employment, and interpersonal safety because we know taking a whole person approach is what will really improve health and well-being in North Carolina. Though this program is winding down, we will continue to focus on whole-person initiatives moving forward."

Anyone who tests positive for or who has been exposed to COVID-19 needs to quarantine or isolate, meaning they need to separate themselves from others, including anyone in their household. But many North Carolinians struggle to safely quarantine and still meet basic needs.

Four vendor partners across the state — ADLA Inc, Duke University Health Systems. Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, and Quality Comprehensive Health Center — operationalized the program across the 29 counties.