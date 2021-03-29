NCDMV Online Services Expanding to Allow for State-Issued ID Card Renewals

RALEIGH – N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles expanded its online services and now customers can renew state-issued identification cards.
Individuals with a state-issued ID can skip making an office appointment and renew online by going to payments.ncdot.gov and follow the instructions. State-issued IDs can be renewed up to six months before they expire and the fee for a renewal is $14, plus a $3 online convenience fee.
Obtaining an initial state-issued ID still requires a visit to a driver license office. Information on obtaining an ID card can be found on the DMV website.
NCDMV already offers online access for many services, including driver license renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, driving record requests, driver license office appointments, registration renewals, vehicle property tax payments, duplicate registration cards, ordering personalized and specialty plates, payment of insurance lapse fines, and applying for voter registration.