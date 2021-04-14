NCDOT: 1 person dead following construction accident at old section of Bonner Bridge in Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — NCDOT officials say one person died following a construction accident at the Bonner Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

According to an NCDOT spokesperson, the construction accident occurred at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the old span of the bridge across the Oregon Inlet.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the person who died was the only person involved.

They said there were rumors that people and/or cars were in the water, which are not true.

The sheriff’s office plans to send out more information in a press release on Thursday.

The old Herbert Bonner Bridge was replaced by the Marc Basnight Bridge back in 2019.

Crews have been working to install new railings on the remaining section of the old Bonner Bridge before the accident.

This is breaking news and will be updated.