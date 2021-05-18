NCDOT announces summer ferry schedule for Ocracoke, which starts May 25

OCRACOKE, N.C. – As the summer season gets into high gear on the Outer Banks, the N.C. Department of Transportation will be bolstering its schedules to and from the popular destination of Ocracoke Island on May 25.

Service between Hatteras and Ocracoke will increase from 52 to 60 daily departures. The schedule, as of May 25, will be as follows:

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

On Pamlico Sound, the Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke routes will each increase service from six to eight daily departures. The schedule, as of May 25, will be as follows:

For a complete schedule on all ferry routes, visit www.ncferry.org, or call 1-800-BY-FERRY.