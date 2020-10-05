NCDOT awarded first-ever waiver for Drone Bridge Inspections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Drones are the N.C. Department of Transportation’s newest tool in maintaining the safety of the state’s bridges and other infrastructure.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday approved a waiver that allows NCDOT to operate Unmanned Aircraft Systems beyond visual line of sight while conducting bridge inspections.

This approval is part of North Carolina’s participation in the FAA UAS Integration Pilot Program, which is focused on testing and enabling new innovative uses of drone technology.

“We are pleased to be leading the way with this fantastic new tool,” said North Carolina’s Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette. “Safety is our top priority at NCDOT, and this new system will enable us to complete inspections while better protecting our inspectors and the integrity of our bridges.”

The announcement makes NCDOT the first state transportation agency to have been awarded such a waiver, paving the way for other states to fully use drones in bridge and infrastructure inspections.

The waiver application was developed in part with Skydio, the largest U.S.-based drone maker.

Skydio drones are powered by onboard artificial intelligence that enables each craft to avoid obstacles in complex areas that lack a reliable GPS signal, such as the trusses beneath bridges.