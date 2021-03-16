NCDOT Awards 21 Scholarships to HBCU and MSI Students

RALEIGH – The Office of HBCU Outreach at the N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded 21 recipients with the 2020-21 North Carolina HBCU/MSI Transportation Scholarship.
The HBCU/MSI Transportation Scholarship Program was created to expand and diversify talent in the transportation industry by providing financial assistance to highly-motivated students of North Carolina’s historically black colleges and universities or minority-serving institutions who are pursuing undergraduate and master’s degrees in transportation-related fields.
This year’s recipients are:
- Anaya Wells, Bennett College
- Micah Xavier Pankey, Elizabeth City State University
- Coleman Hardee, Elizabeth City State University
- D’Anthony Ravenell, Elizabeth City State University
- Kamal Dequon Johnson, Elizabeth City State University
- Debopratim Paul, Fayetteville State University
- Joseph Brake, Fayetteville State University
- Kymyata Kelty, Johnson C. Smith University
- Quinton Robert Jordan, Livingstone College
- Kendric Lowe, North Carolina A&T State University
- Arletha Milanna Morgan, North Carolina A&T State University
- Dylan Forbes Murphy, North Carolina A&T State University
- Kamali Singleton, North Carolina A&T State University
- Nia Everson, North Carolina A&T State University
- Winston Griffin, North Carolina A&T State University
- Alexandria Marrow, North Carolina A&T State University
- Patrick Charles Stanley, North Carolina A&T State University
- Quinton Butler, North Carolina Central University
- Ian Finley, Shaw University
- Joscelyn Felder, Shaw University
- Guillian Prince, UNC Pembroke
The Office of HBCU Outreach is dedicated to educating the public and building strategic alliances that support NCDOT’s commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse workforce.