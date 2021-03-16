NCDOT Awards 21 Scholarships to HBCU and MSI Students

RALEIGH – The Office of HBCU Outreach at the N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded 21 recipients with the 2020-21 North Carolina HBCU/MSI Transportation Scholarship.

The HBCU/MSI Transportation Scholarship Program was created to expand and diversify talent in the transportation industry by providing financial assistance to highly-motivated students of North Carolina’s historically black colleges and universities or minority-serving institutions who are pursuing undergraduate and master’s degrees in transportation-related fields.

This year’s recipients are:

Anaya Wells, Bennett College

Micah Xavier Pankey, Elizabeth City State University

Coleman Hardee, Elizabeth City State University

D’Anthony Ravenell, Elizabeth City State University

Kamal Dequon Johnson, Elizabeth City State University

Debopratim Paul, Fayetteville State University

Joseph Brake, Fayetteville State University

Kymyata Kelty, Johnson C. Smith University

Quinton Robert Jordan, Livingstone College

Kendric Lowe, North Carolina A&T State University

Arletha Milanna Morgan, North Carolina A&T State University

Dylan Forbes Murphy, North Carolina A&T State University

Kamali Singleton, North Carolina A&T State University

Nia Everson, North Carolina A&T State University

Winston Griffin, North Carolina A&T State University

Alexandria Marrow, North Carolina A&T State University

Patrick Charles Stanley, North Carolina A&T State University

Quinton Butler, North Carolina Central University

Ian Finley, Shaw University

Joscelyn Felder, Shaw University

Guillian Prince, UNC Pembroke

The Office of HBCU Outreach is dedicated to educating the public and building strategic alliances that support NCDOT’s commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse workforce.