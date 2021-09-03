NCDOT: Booze It and Lose It Campaign in full force over Labor Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – As drivers prepare to hit the road for Labor Day weekend, law enforcement officials from Murphy to Manteo will be enhancing their enforcement through patrols and checkpoints to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The statewide “Booze It & Lose It” Labor Day campaign, sponsored by the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, runs through September 12 and involves all law enforcement agencies, including local police, sheriff’s offices, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

NCDOT reports last year, participating agencies cited nearly 1,400 DWI offenders in North Carolina. Motorists caught driving while impaired face the possibility of jail time, lost driving privileges, and hefty fines.

Officials are encouraging people to celebrate responsibly and safely. Never drink and drive. If you drink, find another ride using a rideshare app, such as Uber or Lyft, or call a taxi, ride with a friend, or take the bus.