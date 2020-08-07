NCDOT: Clean up, repairs continue after Hurricane Isaias

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) State transportation crews are completing cleanup and repair efforts after Hurricane Isaias.

The category 1 storm came ashore in Brunswick County overnight Monday and became the first hurricane to impact North Carolina this year.

As soon as conditions were safe, crews began assessing potential damage and found hundreds of downed trees and power lines and coastal flooding, mostly in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

At its peak, Isaias caused 45 state-maintained roads to close temporarily, but by Wednesday afternoon, there were just five road closures in eastern North Carolina.

Crews to Collect Debris

A lot of debris was left from this week’s storm. NCDOT will only pick up what fell in the right-of-way of state-maintained roads.

The public is responsible for any debris on their own property and should not bring it to the roadway for the department to pick up.



Most Ferries Resume Service, DMV Offices Reopen

Service on all but one of the coastal ferries has resumed after Isaias. The ferries running to and from Ocracoke started back with limited service earlier this week but expect to have full service soon.

And the driver license offices closed due to the storm have reopened as well.

