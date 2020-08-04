NCDOT clears roads following Isaias

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) State transportation crews, particularly east of Interstate 95, spent Tuesday clearing trees felled by Isaias and erected “road closed” or “high water” signs and barricades where floodwaters topped roads.

Isaias caused 45 state-maintained roads to close temporarily but caused little damage.

Most of the road closures affected communities in hard-hit Brunswick and New Hanover counties, as well as in the eastern reaches of the state near the coast.

A majority of those roads have reopened; and all interstates, U.S. and state highway routes are open following the storm.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is reporting 15 roads remain closed as of 2 p.m.

Most of those involved downed power lines or trees entangled with electrical wires, or floodwaters.

Maintenance crews must wait for a utility company to de-energize any lines before they can clear them from the roadway.

The crews also inspect roads after floodwaters recede before reopening them.

Here’s a brief look at some regions most affected, listed by the department’s highway divisions:

Division 1

Downed trees were responsible for the temporary closure of U.S. 258 in Northampton County, as well as N.C. 11 and N.C. 561 in Hertford County and several secondary roads in Bertie County.

Storm surge briefly closed the causeway on US 17 Business between Hertford and Winfall in Perquimans County. However, all primary routes in Division 1 have reopened.

On the Outer Banks, the iconic N.C. 12 remains open and passable, despite some wind-blown sand and brief sound side flooding on Hatteras Island.

Division 2

Trees are down in multiple areas of the division’s counties, which include Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico and Pitt.

All primary routes are open for traffic.

Bayview Road in Beaufort County is partially washed out, but one lane is open to traffic.

A repair schedule has not yet been determined.

Division 3

Trees are down throughout the division, which takes in Brunswick, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow and Pender counties.

Multiple sections of roads in Brunswick and New Hanover counties were closed due to coastal flooding, but some have reopened as the water recedes, including U.S. 421 in Wilmington.

Division 4

Jackson-King Road in Johnston County remains closed at mid-day after a large tree fell across it.

Division 6

Old Pine Log Road in Columbus County remains closed due to flooding.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.