MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has dedicated a bridge in Wayne County to a fallen highway patrol trooper.

Trooper Nolan J. Sanders died in March 2020 after driving off a highway and crashing in Wayne County.

The 28-year-old was driving northbound on Interstate 795 near Pikeville when he ran off the road, according to authorities. He was on duty, but not actively responding to a call.

Sanders left behind a wife and a young child. He had been with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for five years.

The NCDOT dedicated the O’Berry Road Bridge to Sanders where they also put signs. It’s located over U.S. 117 in Mount Olive.

“When you see Trooper Sanders’ face, you can just see the kindness there, the heart of who he is just by looking at him,” Sgt. Chris Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said when he spoke with CBS 17 after Sanders’ death. “This is a trooper you’d want in your community.”