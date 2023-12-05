ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Three former employees of the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) were remembered following their tragic deaths while on the job 48 years ago.

In 1975, Charlie Eatmon, Charles Grey Lewis and Mack Batchelor Jr. were riding together in an NCDOT dump truck when they collided with a tractor-trailer in Nash County.

Families of the NCDOT workers gathered Tuesday at the I-95 northbound rest area in Nash County, 48 years after their deaths. But months before the ceremony, a family member noticed something missing from the walls.

“My grandson and I were going to Gatlinburg for vacation back the first of August. And we happened to stop at the Davie County rest area. I walked in, I saw the nice big plaque,” said Kathy McGee Sledge, granddaughter of Mack Batchelor Jr.

However, the three men’s names were nowhere to be found. NCDOT has memorials at rest areas across the state that display the names of workers who were killed while on the job.

Kathy McGee Sledge is the granddaughter of one of those workers, so she contacted the department.

“Within 30 days, they had their names on the placard and in every rest area in this state,” said McGee.

Charles Lewis is the son of Charles Grey Lewis. He said he was overwhelmed by Tuesday’s ceremony.

“I wasn’t expecting quite all this. But it was really, really good,” said Lewis.

Family members told CBS 17 that through this awful tragedy, they hope it serves as a reminder to slow down and use caution when seeing NCDOT trucks on the side of the roads.

“They got a dangerous job. Especially nowadays, traffic is just, you know, people don’t pay attention,” said Lewis.

Families said the ceremony for the three men has been a long time coming.