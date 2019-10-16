NCDOT invites public to take survey on future transportation plans

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants public feedback to help them shape the future of transportation projects in the state.

NCDOT said they are conducting a two-year study to develop its new 30-year strategic transportation plan called the “NC Moves 2050 Plan.”

As part of the final phase of the study, the NCDOT team producing the plan has created a survey for the public to weigh in on matters impacting the future of transportation.



The public is invited to take the survey online at ncmoves.gov, through February 14, 2020.

The public is given the opportunity to participate each time the state’s long-range transportation plan is updated every five to 10 years.

NCDOT officials said the NC Moves 2050 Plan is focused on creating a more responsive, diverse and inclusive transportation system to keep people and freight moving safely and efficiently across the state.

People can learn more and sign up to receive information throughout the study on the NC Moves 2050 Plan website.

Those who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English may receive interpretive services by calling 1-800-481-6494.