RALEIGH, N.C. – Applications are open to receive free bicycle helmets from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The annual giveaway by NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division is meant to encourage more children to wear helmets. Organizations across the state can participate in the Bicycle Helmet Initiative to distribute to children in need.

“Wearing a helmet is an easy way to reduce the risk of head injuries when riding a bicycle,” said Brennon Fuqua, interim director of the Integrated Mobility Division. “We hope the Bicycle Helmet Initiative will help reduce bicycle injuries and raise awareness about the importance of safe bicycling practices.”

Organizations can apply online at NCDOT’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative webpage to receive free helmets. The deadline for applications is Feb. 9. Applicants may request 25, 50, 75, or 100 helmets and are encouraged to partner with a local law enforcement agency, parks and recreation department, schools, churches, or other organization to host bike safety events. The helmets will be distributed in the spring in advance of National Bike/Walk to School Day in May.

The Bike Helmet Initiative started in 2007 and works with local communities to promote bicycle safety. In the last five years, the program has provided over 66,000 free bike helmets, including nearly 23,000 helmets provided to over 280 organizations in 2023 alone. The Bike Helmet Initiative is paid for using sales of the Share the Road specialty license plate.

To learn more about IMD, its projects and safety initiatives, visit NCDOT.gov and follow Integrated Mobility on Twitter/X @NCDOT_IMD and LinkedIn at NCDOT Integrated Mobility Division.