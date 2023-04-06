RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation released the North Carolina Clean Transportation Plan today, outlining a roadmap to continue growing the state’s clean energy economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and investing in cleaner and more accessible transportation options for all North Carolinians. The N.C. Department of Transportation delivered the plan to Governor Roy Cooper a day ahead of the April 7 deadline outlined in the Governor’s Executive Order 246, which directed the agency to lead its creation.

“The private car and truck markets are moving rapidly to increasingly more affordable zero-emission vehicles and North Carolina must be ready for this monumental change with charging infrastructure and other preparations,” Governor Cooper said. “This plan prepares our state for what’s coming so we can take full economic advantage of the transition to clean transportation while working to make sure that everyone, including people in traditionally underserved communities, can have clean mobility options.”

The plan calls for NCDOT to create a Clean Transportation Team that will work with an Interagency Task Force and external work groups to promote greater access to zero- and low-emission vehicles and electric charging stations and seek out funding to support alternative modes of transportation such as public transit, rail, bicycle, pedestrian and other non-motorized options. Among the other strategies to be implemented, the team and the work groups will also advocate for reducing vehicle miles traveled with greater emphasis on clean transportation options.

“We envision a transportation system that works well for everyone, where those with limitations and barriers have equal access and greater mobility,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “In order to achieve this vision, we need to continue to partner with our communities to develop clean transportation options that are safe, easy-to-use, and available to meet peoples’ daily demands. But it will take buy-in and collaboration from all stakeholders across the public and private sectors to make these strategies work for North Carolina.”

The plan seeks to advance the goals outlined in Cooper’s Executive Order 246, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2005 levels and increasing registered zero-emission vehicles to 1.25 million by 2030.

For more than a year, NCDOT led a group of over 220 stakeholders to develop the recommendations and strategies in the plan. Stakeholders came from local, state and regional agencies, transportation providers, social justice groups, colleges, communities, environmental groups and utilities.

The final plan, which includes public feedback from a comment period and listening sessions in March, was submitted to Cooper Thursday. To learn more, please visit our website or to download the plan.