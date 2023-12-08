MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation voted on Thursday to rename an I-77 interchange in honor of Golden State Warriors NBA star and Davidson alum Stephen Curry following some controversy.

A real-time vote took place in a 2 p.m. meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7, that was held by members of the NCDOT.

One “nay” vote could have prevented the renaming of the Interstate 77 interchange at Griffith Street after the NBA star. Town of Davidson commissioners had voted on renaming Exit 30 after the former Davidson College athlete and Charlotte native.

All were in favor except for Tracy Brandon.

Though the vote technically passed, an NCDOT spokesperson told QCN that it doesn’t bode well for the naming. “NCDOT’s current policy states a local government must unanimously pass a resolution in a public forum for a naming application to move forward in the process.”

Before becoming a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Curry put Davidson College into the spotlight in 2008 when he led the Wildcats to the Elite 8. During his tenure, he also became Davidson men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer.

“When it comes to naming things, in the west Davidson community it’s important that we recognize the heritage of people that made contributions to the town, and not just the college,” Brandon said of the historically African American part of town. “That’s one of the concerns I have. There’s a disconnect between Davidson College and the town. There are some efforts being made to bring the two together.”

She mentioned that the exit signs for Griffith Street don’t mention the college, and that should be addressed instead. There is a sign with ‘Davidson College’ about a half-mile back along I-77.

Davidson College Athletics Director Chris Clunie, who also played basketball at the school, shared his excitement on X for the decision:

“What an especially great day to be a Wildcat and part of the @TownofDavidson community!”