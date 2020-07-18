NCDOT urges water sports enthusiasts to avoid area of Rodanthe Bridge Project while under construction

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) – The N.C. Department of Transportation is reminding those participating in water activities on Pamlico Sound to stay at least “a football field away” from the Rodanthe Bridge as work continues for the construction project.

Officials said the area around the bridge is considered an active construction zone, and safety is the main concern.

“It’s just not a safe place for jet skis, kayaks and kiteboards right now. We’d like them to stay at least 300 feet away from the bridge, which is easy to visualize since it’s the length of a football field,” said project engineer Pablo Hernandez.

The $145 million project will take N.C. 12 over Pamlico Sound to bypass a section of the highway susceptible to flooding.

The work is expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.