NCDP reacts to deleted tweet by Rep. Murphy on Sen. Kamala Harris: ‘There is no place for racism in North Carolina’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Democratic Party has issued a statement after Representative Greg Murphy tweeted and then deleted a “racist statement” about Senator Kamala Harris during the Vice Presidential Debate.

“Senator Harris has faced sexist, racist and xenophobic comments throughout her time in public life, which have only intensified since she became the first woman of color, the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman nominated as Vice President,” the release stated.

NCPD Chairman Wayne Goodwin said, “There is no place for racism in North Carolina, and based on the pure racism in this tweet, there is no place for Greg Murphy in elected office. His sentiments aren’t just offensive, they diminish the accomplishments of women of color in North Carolina and across our country. This year, in particular, racism has played a starring role in the Republican Party’s platform and discourse. We call on the NCGOP and the Trump campaign to denounce this statement and we call on Greg Murphy to immediately apologize for his repugnant comments.”