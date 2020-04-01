NCDPS Officials: No offender has tested positive to COVID-19 in any prison in N.C.

(WNCT) While no offenders have tested positive for COVID-19 in any North Carolina prison, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety will take additional safety steps to help reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread.

Officials said that a staff member at Maury Correctional Institution has self-reported testing positive for coronavirus.

Positive test results were reported to the facility by the employee on Monday.

The employee reportedly was exposed to a family member who tested positive for the virus.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the prison employee has been off the job since March 26, when the COVID-19 test swab was taken and sent to a lab for processing.

The Division of Prisons is following CDC and State Health Department guidelines in conducting contact tracing and notification procedures, as well as quarantine and cleaning protocols.

While asymptomatic, the employee is believed to have had only very limited, brief interactions with the offender population.

“We do not underestimate the challenges we face to keep coronavirus from entering the prison system,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “Many actions have been implemented to protect the health and well-being of the staff and the men and women who are in our care. We must do all we possibly can to deny this virus a foothold in our prisons.”

Some of those actions include:

Medical screenings were initiated for all staff entering a prison. With the receipt of no-touch thermometers this week, the screenings will now include temperature checks. Entry is denied to anyone who has a temperature of 100 degrees or more, has symptoms of respiratory illness or who has been exposed in the past 14 days to anyone who is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19. These screenings were rolled out recently at Central Prison and North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women (NCCIW), both in Raleigh and then enacted at Maury Correctional Institution in Greene County and Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury. Screenings will be in place at all facilities on April 1.

A 14-day quarantine period, in addition to previously enacted medical screening, was instituted for all incoming offenders from the county jails to improve efforts to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 to the prison system.

Staff gatherings have been limited to groups of 10 or less, down from a limit of 50. Social distancing is required.

The Prisons’ work release program was suspended statewide on March 24. This was done to limit the offenders’ public contact and, thus, limit their potential exposure to coronavirus and reduce the chances they could transport the virus into a prison. Work release was originally scaled back on March 19. The situation will continue to be evaluated to determine when/if essential job functions may be required on a very limited basis.

All offenders were provided two bars of soap instead of one, to encourage frequent hand washing and ample supplies of disinfectant and hand lotion have been delivered to every prison.

Additional information on actions taken in the prison system may be found in the following link: https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/emergency-management/past-disasters/dps-actions-covid-19#prisons