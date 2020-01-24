NCSU police officer to lead N.C. Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Lieutenant William Davis of the North Carolina State University Police Department will serve as the director of the North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in the state, according to Keith L. Fishburne, president/CEO of Special Olympics North Carolina.

According to a release, for the first time since the Torch Run efforts began in North Carolina in 1988, Lt. Davis becomes the first university law enforcement officer in the state to serve as a director.

The North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics unites officers from law enforcement agencies and corrections facilities across the state in an annual effort to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina.

In 2019, more than $1.3 million was raised for Special Olympics NC through the Torch Run efforts.

Lt. Davis will serve as chairman of the NC LETR Council, preside over the annual NC LETR Conference and drive recruitment efforts of law enforcement agencies and officers for the Torch Run’s fundraising and public awareness campaign.

Lt. Davis became the agency Torch Run coordinator for the NC State University Police Department in 2013 with the agency’s signature fundraising event being a polar plunge and 5K run on NC State’s Centennial Campus.

Since 2013, his agency has raised nearly $120,000 for SONC.

He is also an advisor to the NC State Special Olympics College Club, which engages NC State students in Special Olympics activities.