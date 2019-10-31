NCWF challenges appeal of Clean Water Act protections

This week the North Carolina Wildlife Federation joined other conservation groups to challenge the appeal of the Clean Water Act in federal court.

The act was put in place in 2015 under the Obama administration to limit polluting chemicals used near bodies of water.

Right now, supporters of the appeal, argue that the act regulates where farmers can draw water and dispose of waste.

They’re claiming federal overreach.

Meanwhile, with many cities and towns living with unsafe drinking water, the North Carolina Wildlife Federation believes that now is not the time to cut back on clean water enforcement.

Jeff Gisler the Senior Attorney for North Carolina Wildlife Federations says repealing the act takes away from the state’s first line of defense against storms.

“…As you get closer to the coast, we see saltwater wetlands and coastal wetlands that help slow down storm surge,” said Gisler.

The Southern Environmental Law Center has filed a lawsuit in favor of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation.

The agencies have 60 days to respond to the lawsuit.