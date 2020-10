In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

(WNCT) As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, nearly 1.7 million North Carolinians, or 23 percent of registered voters, had cast ballots in the 2020 general election.

In-person early voting continues through October 31, and Election Day is November 3.

An estimated 10,000 ballots statewide have deficiencies that require a cure.

The State Board will provide updated numbers of deficient ballots as county boards begin processing these ballots and entering them into the statewide election management system.