Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot

North Carolina
(North Carolina Education Lottery photo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 10,000 winners of a North Carolina lottery game will split the $3.6 million jackpot.

The Charlotte Observer reported that the 9,307 players won the Carolina Pick 3 in a drawing on Friday.

All of the winners chose the same numbers: 0-0-0. Each beat odds of 1 in 1,000.

Prizes will vary depending on how much people pay for a ticket. Players who paid 50 cents get $250 before taxes. Those who paid $1 get the top prize of $500.

Lottery officials said that playing the same three numbers is a popular way that people play the game. Winners have six months to claim their prizes.

