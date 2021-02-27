Nearly 40 speeding tickets issued as Durham County deputies continue crackdown on street racing

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite 34 people facing charges in Durham County for links to street racing in late January, the sheriff’s office said excessive speeding continued in street racing incidents during February with nearly 50 citations written in two crackdowns.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced late last month that it would be focusing on street racing after receiving complaints about loud, late-night car meet-ups every week.

On Wednesday, the most recent bust, Durham police partnered with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office to focus on Interstate 85 in both directions between Cole Mill Road and East Club Boulevard.

During the operation, 28 speeding tickets were issued, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Last weekend on Feb. 20, Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputies also focused on Interstate 85, according to the news release.

Of 21 citations written, 11 were for speeding, according to the news release. Other infractions include three tickets for no license and another two involved drug violations, officials said.

In the last weekend in January, Durham County deputies cracked down on street racing with more than 30 people charged for speeding 15 mph over the posted limit.

“This enforcement will continue because my office is committed to maintaining safe roadways for all County residents and visitors,” Durham County Sheriff Birkhead said in a news release Friday. “Through the use of our speed trailer in neighborhoods, enforcement efforts like this and through public education.”