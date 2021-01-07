Nearly 4,000 air purifiers being installed at 53 state prisons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety is installing nearly 4,000 air purifiers in 53 of the state’s prisons in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

“The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody is our number one priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “These devices will help to stop the airborne spread of the virus in our facilities and is another tool to use in our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of this awful virus.”

Officials say the “air ionizers” work by making the virus particles heavier and easier to filter. The IWave air purifiers were bought last month for $1.8 million.

IWave is an air purifying device that installs in any duct air conditioning system. When air passes over the IWave, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens, allergens, particles, smoke and odors in the air, creating a healthy environment without producing any harmful byproducts.

“We look forward to seeing air quality benefits across North Carolina’s prison system for years to come,” Ishee said.